Former Pompey loanee Tino Anjorin is closing in on his anticipated move to Serie A side Empoli.

The latest update on the deal comes from transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Chelsea midfielder is currently undergoing ‘medical tests’ ahead of a permanent deal switch being completed. Anjorin was part of the Blues’ League One title-winning squad last season and was a player head coach John Mousinho had remained keen on bringing back to Fratton Park.

Taking to X, Romano wrote: ‘Tino Anjorin leaves Chelsea to join Empoli, permanent deal completed today. Medical tests taking place in Italy. Chelsea will have 50% sell-on clause for Anjorin’s future sale.’

No fee or contract details have yet been confirmed.

Anjorin still had one year left on his Chelsea contract, but it was clear there was no space for him in Enzo Maresca’s ever-expanding side. The 22-year-old midfielder was already training away from the first-team squad as the club attempted to secure his exit ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline day.

The Poole-born midfielder featured 13 times across all competitions for the Blues last season. Eleven of those appearance came in the league as Pompey went on to win promotion to the Championship. However, Anjorin’s time in PO4 was hampered by injury, with a hamstring issue ruling him out of action for five months.

Mousinho still hoped to be reunited with the ex-Huddersfield man - whose former boss Danny Schofield described him as having ‘game-winning qualities’ - and another loan move was something the Fratton Park club had been actively looking into.

While a permanent move was never set to be on the cards, even as recently as last week, the Blues boss remained positive on a potential last minute loan-deal for Anjorin.

As reported by The News, Mousinho noted: ‘There’s no progress on that, but it’s one we might see some movement on next week. You’d have to ask him (if he’s keen to return), but certainly from the conversations I had with Tino at the end of last season it was clear he really enjoyed his time here.

‘We would be hopeful. If there’s something we could do it would need to fit in with everything else that we are trying to do, but yes it’s something we certainly wouldn’t cut off.’

The Blues still have three loan spaces available, following the acquisition of West Ham’s Freddie Potts on Tuesday.

Anjorin’s first game of the season could come as early as Sunday as Empori take on Roma away from home.