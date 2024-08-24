Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tino Anjorin is in talks with Empoli over a permanent move to Serie A.

The midfielder - whom Pompey have remained keen on the entire summer following a loan stint at Fratton Park last term - reportedly began negotiations with the Tuscan side this week.

Those discussions are believed to be at an advanced stage, with The Athletic’s Simon Johnson claiming there’s hope in the Italian club’s camp that an agreement will be reached soon.

No details surrounding a fee for the 22-year-old have been reported, with Anjorin still having one year left on the Chelsea contract he signed back in 2020. The attacking midfielder has been training away from Enzo Maresco’s first-team squad as attempts are made to secure an exit, with the former Blues loanee clearly having no future at Stamford Bridge.

Anjorin has made just five senior appearances for the club he joined at under-sevens level.

The Chelsea man featured 13 times in all competitions for Pompey last season, making 11 appearances in the league as John Mousinho’s Blues secured the League One title. His time at Fratton Park was hampered by injury, with a hamstring issue suffered in November ruling the Poole-born player out for five months.

Despite his injury record, Mousinho has been keen to be reunited with Anjorin, with a loan move something Pompey have been actively exploring. A permanent switch to PO4 was always unlikely, given the former England under-20 international’s current wages and the fee involved in making a permanent switch to the south coast happen.

Speaking this week on his continued interest in Anjorin, Mousinho said: ‘There’s no progress on that, but it’s one we might see some movement on next week.

‘You’d have to ask him (if he’s keen to return), but certainly from the conversations I had with Tino at the end of last season it was clear he really enjoyed his time here.

‘We would be hopeful. If there’s something we could do it would need to fit in with everything else that we are trying to do, but yes it’s something we certainly wouldn’t cut off.’

Empoli finished 17th in the Italian top flight last season and began their 2024-25 Serie A campaign with a goalless draw at home against Monza. Their next game is away to Roma on Sunday.