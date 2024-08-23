Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho has insisted Harvey Blair can make an impact for Pompey straight away.

The Blues boss firmly believes the 20-year-old already possesses the talent and capabilities to make an instant impression in the Championship - and should not be considered as simply one for the future.

The Liverpool forward put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Fratton Park outfit on Friday, with the Blues having the option of an additional 12 months. A statement from the club said Blair had arrived for an undisclosed fee. However, it’s understood a £300,000 price was agreed with the Reds - with the fee potentially rising to £600,000 if certain add-ons are met.

A 20-per-cent sell-on clause has also reportedly been included, with Liverpool ensuring their interests are protected if the player excels during his stay on the south coast.

Blair had been with the Reds since linking up with their under-12s and progressed through the Anfield club’s youth ranks to make his senior debut against Preston North End in the Carabao Cup in 2021.

That represented his one and only outing for Liverpool’s first team. And while the youngster played four times for new boss Arne Slot in pre-season - featuring in wins against Real Betis, Manchester United and Arsenal - the young forward arrives on the south coast with no league experience.

For some, that might be considered an issue, especially with the Blues now operating at Championship level.

For Mousinho, though, it’s not a problem. He’s fully aware of the quality Blair possesses - and is confident the Huddersfield-born forward can not only excite the Fratton faithful but can also be a real asset this season.

Mousinho said: ‘Harvey’s a fantastic young player, who has shown plenty of potential after coming through Liverpool’s academy.

‘He’s been heavily involved with the first team during pre-season and shown a huge amount of both talent and promise.

‘I feel like he’s the type of player we’ll all be excited to see at Fratton Park and as well being a prospect for the future, we believe he can affect the team now.’

It’s unclear whether Blair was registered in time to be a part of Pompey’s plans for Saturday’s trip to Middlesbrough.

The now former Red is the Blues’ 12th signing of the transfer window and the fifth attacking player sporting director Rich Hughes has brought in this summer following successful moves for Josh Murphy, Sammy Silvera, Elias Sorensen and Matt Ritchie.