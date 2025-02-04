Classy Marlon Pack sent both Will Norris and Owen Moxon touching messages on social media after their deadline day departures from Pompey were confirmed.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues captain lived up to his standing at the club by reaching out to the League One title-winning duo as they packed their bags for a new life away from Fratton Park.

Norris - who played every minute of last season’s title success but has found himself third-choice this term - was released from his contract so that he could make a free transfer move to League One Wycombe Wanderers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moxon, who made an important contribution to the Blues’ success last season following his January arrival from Carlisle United, was allowed to join Stockport County for an undisclosed fee as he found game time hard to come by in the Championship.

Their exits were accompanied by the departures of both Tom McIntyre, who has gone on loan to Charlton, and Anthony Scully - who heads back to Colchester with just six months of his PO4 contract remaining.

They, too, will be missed in the Pompey dressing room. But it was Norris and Moxon who were sent packing with special messages from their now former skipper.

Writing on Instagram, Pack told former midfield partner Moxon: ‘All the best mate. Thank you for all your efforts on and off the pitch for the football club. It’s been more than a pleasure. Go smash it pal.’ Meanwhile, keeper Norris’ departure was accompanied by Pack saying: ‘Some guy... all the best@WJNRRS. Thank you for everything mate. The foundation to our success last season. Will miss your humour on a daily basis.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey captain Marlon Pack | National World

League One title-winners

2023 summer signing Norris was the only member of Pompey’s League One title-winning season who started all 46 games of that unforgettable 2023-24 campaign. He also played every league minute of that term and was duly named the division’s best goalkeeper after helping the Blues secure promotion back to the Championship for the first time since 2012.

He started the current campaign as No1 again. But the 31-year-old found himself drop to third-choice behind summer arrivals Nicolas Schmid and Jordan Archer after conceding six against Stoke on October 2. A January move away came as no surprise, with the former Burnley stopper’s involvement over his remaining four months at the club coming as a substitute against Blackburn in January.

Moxon featured 15 times for Pompey over the second half of last season and scored a memorable goal against Derby to help Mousinho’s side move closer to the league title.

His game time was limited in the Championship, however, with the 27-year-old making just 12 second-tier appearances and enjoying two league starts before moving to Stockport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His last contribution for the club came against Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup on January 10.

For your next Pompey read: League One title winner shares emotional farewell message as Pompey transfer exit confirmed