Despite Storm Eunice wreaking havoc across the country, members of the Fratton faithful set off in their numbers in the hope of watching Danny Cowley’s men pick up their third victory on the bounce.

However, their dreams were dashed as referee Martin Coy deemed the pitch unplayable – although a decision wasn’t forthcoming immediately.

The News spoke to Fournilwrittenalloverit presenter Tom who gave us his version of events of the lead up to the tie, and describes the bewilderment the supporters faced.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s how he described the day.

‘The day itself was mental and I don’t really know how that was allowed to happen.

‘There was some hope of optimism when it got to half past one and we were seeing the tweets coming out saying that the game was on and then we started to see the tweets from all of the media wasn’t too good.

‘The general mood around the Pompey fans was that it was off and then it was on and then off again and the fact there wasn’t an announcement of an official pitch inspection made it even worse because we were going off of what people were hearing more than what was set in stone.

Pompey fans were left confused as no official announcements were made until an hour before kick off.

‘I feel for the 1,500-plus Blues fans that made the trip because it took us five-and-a-half hours to get there and when the news was announced we were surrounded by supporters who didn’t take the news well.

‘The communication was poor, nothing to do with Portsmouth or Crewe, but from the officials who failed to announce anything, leaving the Blues fans ,who have travelled across the country, clueless.

‘There was a real sense of why could they have not moved it back until half three or by an hour just to let it clear up knowing the weather wouldn’t get worse but for whatever reason the referee wanted to get off a bit sharpish.

‘The worst thing about all of this though is that we were in a nice run of games, six points on the spin and it now puts the team under even more pressure for a really important run-in that is already congested enough for Pompey.

‘But ultimately the day was controlled in a very poor manner which left 1,500 Pompey fans clueless in Crewe.’

Message From the Editor