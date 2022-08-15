Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker admitted the 18-year-old has an abundance of talent, believing the only way is up for the promising starlet.

Scarlett partnered the in-form Bishop for the first time as the Pompey boss opted to reward the loanee with a place in his starting XI following an impressive display against Cardiff in midweek.

In fact, the Spurs prospect came close to opening his Fratton Park account when he had an effort blocked in a goal-mouth scramble on the stroke of half-time.

Although the striker did everything other than score, his new strike partner gave him a raving review following the victory at Whaddon Road.

He told The News: ‘If you’ve looked into Dane’s career, you know what a good talent he is and he’s got so much potential.

‘He does things during games and you just think wow.

‘I think we benefit each other well, he likes to run in behind and I like to come in and link the play and I think we’ll see a lot more of him this season.

‘He’s a Spurs player and plays for England at youth level and there’s a lot of hype around him at the moment.

‘I see it day-to-day that he’s got so much talent and I think he could be a very, very good player in the future.’

Cowley opted to play Bishop and Ipswich loanee Joe Pigott as his preferred strike partnership for the Blues’ opening two games of the campaign.

The Pompey goal-hero admitted he loves playing with the 28-year-old despite the pair sharing similar characteristics.

‘Me and Joe also have a great partnership and I love playing with Joe.’ He continued.

‘He’s obviously a different player to Dane so it’s just going around that and doing opposites to each other. We learn off each other and as a three as well we all work together.