The outstanding extent of Colby Bishop’s Championship finishing form has been detailed in the race to finish as Pompey’s top scorer.

And the Magic Man’s rival at the head of the Fratton goal charts has revealed their friendly rivalry, after survival was secured with two games to spare.

Callum Lang explained there is an in-house bet going on with Bishop, over who bags the most strikes this term.

Bishop moved a goal in front of Lang with the winner against Watford on Monday, with the former Wigan man’s 10 finishes coming despite having more than two months out with a hamstring injury picked up at Oxford in February.

That’s an impressive return for the Scouser in his first full season at Fratton Park, but Bishop’s comeback after such a traumatic and testing period is one of the great stories in English football this season.

Now the extent of his achievement has been underlined by the stats, with promoted Leeds United striker Joel Piroe the only Championship player to score more goals since Bishop returned against Preston on November 9.

Piroe moved ahead of the Pompey man by virtue of his four-goal haul against Stoke on Easter Monday. Norwich’s Josh Sargent, Middlesbrough’s Finn Azaz and Burnley’s Josh Brownhill are all level with Bishop with 11 efforts over the same period.

Lang explained, however, there’s Pompey bragging rights up for grabs, as his side go to Sheffield Wednesday with a light-hearted head-to-head with his team-mate.

Lang said: ‘We’ve got a bet going.

‘When he was out he said: “I can score more than you - what do you reckon?”.

‘So we’ve had a little bet and he’s gone one above me now, maybe I’ll have to tell him we didn’t shake on it!

‘Seriously, I’m buzzing for him and what he’s come through this season. I’ve told him the season’s not done yet though and I could still nick one or two.

John Mousinho has provided an update on Callum Lang's injury. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Like I say though, if anyone deserves it it’s Colby. He’s had a really good season with what he’s gone through. We’re all buzzing for him and it’s nice to see him celebrating.

‘I think if we get a penalty, I’ll have to fight him for it! It’s not like the Preston game now, I won’t be giving it to him that easy! It’s nice to see though, and it’s good to talk about these things and have some fun with the job done.’

Callum Lang: No reason why I can’t get more Pompey minutes

Lang celebrated his return to fitness with a late runout against Watford, as he helped Pompey over the line to a critical win through 10 minutes of stoppage time.

The attacking talent admitted there was an element of risk attached to that move with consideration afforded his minutes over the final two games, even if he’s feels ready for more playing time.

Lang added: ‘There’s always an element of risk and there was with me coming back. We might weigh the risk up now and see if it’s worth it.

‘That said, I feel really strong but I do need to get a bit fitter, I can’t really say I feel 100 per cent fit. I’m working in training though and back with the team, so there’s no reason why I can’t get more minutes now.’