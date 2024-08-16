Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Pompey faithful have not held back on their opinions on the latest kit announcement

Pompey dropped their third kit last night and were quickly met with a hugely varied fan reaction. The club are just over 24 hours away from welcoming their first Championship visitors in 12 years to Fratton Park with Luton Town making the trip down to the south coast ahead of Saturday’s 12:30pm kick-off.

Last week the Blues fans were treated to a dramatic spectacle at Elland Road as they watched John Mousinho’s squad go toe-to-toe with the promotion favourites Leeds United and secure a 3-3 draw. Now, however, Pompey will aim to seek their first win of the 2024/25 league campaign and while the squad are making their final preparations ahead of taking on the recently relegated Hatters, many fans will be rushing to be the third kit of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While not used frequently, the third kit will come out in the event of a kit clash. Many Blues fans may well hope that this happens more often than not following the recently released images of the latest outfit. However, this is certainly not the case for all the Pompey faithful who have taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to offer their varying reactions.

As written on X, here are some of the wide-ranging reactions to the club’s third strip:

@Paulrobertrixon: “At least we only have to wear it when we play Inter Milan away... don’t we?”

@knight37: “I think you should start asking the fans what they would actually want as that is shocking! Thank god the other 2 are decent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@JordanJWaller: “A lot of hate today. In 25 years people will love it.”

@Lenny1214822: “Okay we’ve all had a bit of a laugh very funny. Now post the real third kit.”

@StevenLeaver: “That is certainly going to dazzle the opposition!” Steven Leaver also then noted: “It’s definitely a collector’s piece! They will be a rare shirt.”

@lbederss: “That’s the ugliest kit I have seen (I’m getting it).”

@LJ_PFC12: “Is it just me who likes it?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@CallumDowst: “I’ve seen more similarities between me and a cornetto ice cream lads.”

@Bigmanpfc: “Finally a mental third kit! That’s what third kits are meant to be! Love it!”

@Charlie78614882: “Actually love it, can see it appealing to young non Pompey fans too.”

@Jamesfrowen: “After thinking more about it, Best kit we’ve ever had.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@StueyW1986: “First 2 kits spot on so not bothered about this, hopefully won’t see them wear it much.”

@andymp345: “Loving the kits this year especially away definitely buying this one”

@PFC_MarcB: “ More kits than signings this year! Jokes aside... seen better spoons carpets”