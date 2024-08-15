Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pathway has just emerged for Pompey to further explore a potential loan move for Bournemouth striker Daniel Jebbison.

This week it was reported by HITC that the Blues are among a number of Championship clubs to have ‘made approaches’ for the 21-year-old forward, who only arrived at the Vitality Stadium from Sheffield United last month.

That was followed by Pompey head coach John Mousinho saying loan moves for Premier League clubs’ youngsters - including Jebbison - might have to wait until the latter stages of the window as cautious top-flight sides continue to weigh up their options ahead of deadline day on Friday, August 30.

Dominic Solanke’s £65m move from Bournemouth to Spurs certainly made the Cherries conscious of leaving themselves short in the forward department - particularly with their Premier League season kicking off with an away trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, followed by a home game against Newcastle a week later.

But they have good reason to be less wary of the immediate consequences of Solanke’s departure after they struck a £40.2m deal for FC Porto and Brazil frontman Evanilson.

Seen as a direct replacement for the England international, Evanilson - who scored 25 goals in 42 appeanaces for the Portuguese giants last season - is reported to be on his way to the Vitality Stadium to complete his medical ahead of a record-breaking deal for Andoni Iraola’s side.

It remains to be seen whether the 24-year-old will be signed in time to feature at the City Ground - but it certainly makes a loan away from Bournemouth easier for Jebbison and could help accelerate the process. The Cherries are reportedly keen to send the young forward to a Championship side so he can continue his development with regular game time.

Bournemouth signed the former Sheffield United youngster last month, following the expiry of his Blades contract. Despite being a free agent, though, a £1.5m training compensation fee had to be paid.

Pompey are reported to be among a host of Championship sides keen on the Canada-born attacker, who has represented England at under-20 level. Others supposedly keeping tabs on his Cherries situation include Leeds, Norwich, West Brom, Stoke, Hull and Derby.

When The News asked Mousinho about the player on Wednesday, he responded: ‘Daniel has gone from Sheffield United to Bournemouth for a fair amount of money. I suspect that he will be involved in Bournemouth’s squad come the opening day of the season.

‘We’ve spoken this summer about what it looks like with those Premier League clubs and not many of those 21s have moved yet.

‘A lot of that is because of the Euros, a lot of it is because Premier League clubs have looked at it and there’s not been a huge amount of movement at the top level in terms of player transfers. So a lot of these players are going to get a chance as we get into the Premier League season.

‘I think it’s going to be one where it gets late in the window for Premier League clubs to actually decide if they are going to move some of the youngsters on.’

Pompey have already signed Elia Sorensen to bolster their attacking options this season. But with Colby Bishop set for an undetermined period out following heart surgey, the Blues are expected to seek further ways to add depth to their forward department.