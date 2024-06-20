Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mousinho believes Pompey have found a powerful vantage point over Alex Robertson’s Fratton return.

The Blues boss reckons his club are now in the ‘best possible position’ to bring the outstanding Manchester City midfielder back to Fratton Park next season.

But Mousinho acknowledged there will likely be a wait to find out if the 21-year-old will be returning to PO4 next term.

Pompey remain extremely keen to land the Aussie in the Championship, after an outstanding loan last term.

Robertson proved himself a cut above League One across 27 appearances, where he emerged as a huge fans’ favourite.

The likes of Everton have been credited with interest in the Socceroos international, who is about to enter the final year of his existing agreement with the Premier League champions.

Robertson will need clarity on his parent’s clubs plans and whether they plan to cash him on him - or hand the classy operator a new deal and another loan spell.

If it proves to be the latter, Pompey can now offer the Scotland-born talent the Championship platform City would likely seek for him to operate at.

Mousinho feels the Blues showed a duty of care towards Robertson, before an unfortunate hamstring injury curtailed his season in January.

He said: ‘I think so (Pompey could offer what Manchester City would want from a loan).

‘From our point of view we’ve put ourselves in the best possible position we can. There’s nothing more we can do on that.’

Mousinho is realistic about the timescale which will be in place, if Pompey are to land Robertson on loan once again.

Despite busy transfer activity last year, the former Ross County loanee didn’t arrive until August - with the Pompey boss expecting it to be a similar story once again, if the opportunity for a deal presents itself.

He added: ‘For Alex and Man City it will probably be one where we will wait until mid-to-late pre-season to see what their intentions are with Alex, and then we will go from there.