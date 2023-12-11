Conor Shaughnessy and Kusini Yengi on mark as Pompey beat Bolton at Fratton Park

Kusini Yengi scored Pompey's second goal in their 2-0 win over Bolton

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to the Blues’ 2-0 win against Bolton at Fratton Park.

Goals in either half from Conor Shaughnessy and Kusini Yengi handed John Mousinho’s side all three points and saw them move six points clear at the top of the table.

Here’s how the Fratton faithful on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to the win.

@KrysekTrades: What a game by Yengi. Hope Abu is okay but absolutely outclassed Bolton. What a win!

@jackfurlongg: We just absolutely bullied Bolton, couldn’t handle us.

@ MumblerJamie: Bolton are one of the few teams I was nervous about playing, and we've just absolutely dominated them.

@JR95_Pompey: I’m starting to believe. That was majestic from the lads. What a beautiful evening. Up the lovely blues!

@andymp345: Yengi class tonight! Whyte massive impact coming on fantastic effort lads pup!

@HazzaTWood96: We win against Bolton in front of the Sky cameras with goals from Shaughnessy and Yengz with a clean sheet to boot, big performance, big win, get in, PUP.

@F1footballfan1: You know it’s a great season when we’ve won 2 games on sky and it’s only December!

@glendingleberry: Unbelievable performance. Everyone can take a bow after that.