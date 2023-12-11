The Pompey fans have shown incredible support for John Mousinho's side this season and will do so again for tonight's game against Bolton

Andy Cullen has hailed the Fratton faithful heading into tonight’s top-of-the-table fixture against Bolton.

The Blues chief executive said the incredible support John Mousinho’s side has enjoyed this season provides a huge confidence-booster to all involved in the Blues’ current pursuit of the League One title.

And still amazed by the vehement backing that was on display for Pompey’s last home game - the 4-0 defeat at the hands of Blackpool - Cullen admitted it was hard not to be humbled by the indomitable passion that was shown that day.

The Blues’ 27-match unbeaten league run came to an abrupt end on Saturday, November 25, as Neil Critchley’s Seasiders sprung a surprise at PO4. However, the scoreline didn’t stop the Fratton fans from putting on an impregnable show of force for the final moments of that match which demonstrated a united front.

That togetherness earned special praise from Cullen, who knows further bumps will likely be experienced between now and the end of the season. But as another big crowd prepares to descend on Pompey’s famous old home for tonight’s televised game against the Trotters, the Pompey chief said ‘thank you’ to all fans who have demonstrated their fervour for the club, both at home and away, already this season.

Speaking in his programme notes, Cullen said: ‘After successive wins at Burton and Northampton, we are really looking forward to this home fixture.

‘Although our 27-match unbeaten league run was ended last time here at Fratton Park, we were all humbled and amazed by the special, outstanding vocal support you showed going into the final minutes of that game.

‘We all knew the run would come to an end at some point and fully appreciate that there will be more setbacks and bumps along the road.

'However, to know we have such backing behind us – with everyone ready to go the distance and demonstrating incredible togetherness – will do so much to deliver confidence and belief to each single player and to every member of staff employed by Pompey. Thank you!’