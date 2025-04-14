Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Conor Shaughnessy is set for a return to the Pompey fray over the potentially season-defining Easter period.

The key defender is ready to hand John Mousinho’s squad a massive boost, by being available for selection at Norwich this Friday.

Shaughnessy has been sidelined for more than two months at a critical moment in the Championship campaign, after injuring his hamstring in February’s 2-1 win over Cardiff.

It was a savage blow for the key component of Mousinho’s set-up, in a season hampered by an ongoing calf issue.

Shaughnessy is now at the end of his recovery and expected back with the Pompey squad, as they prepare to go to Carrow Road and then entertain Watford on Easter Monday.

If that all goes well, the 28-year-old should be in the frame for the Norwich clash, which could have a huge impact on the Championship survival battle.

Mousinho stressed he doesn’t feel the centre-back is ready to be considered for a start on Friday, but would be an option to be named in the Pompey boss’ 20-man squad.

The head coach also feels it will be necessary to carefully watch Shaughnessy’s involvement, to avoid the former Leeds man dealing with any further setbacks.

Mousinho said: ‘Shaughs is good.

‘He trained on Saturday morning and we’re looking to reintegrate him into the group for this weekend, if he gets through everything he needs to get though.

‘We still need to tick off a couple of bits with him, but hopefully we’ll look at him for Friday.

‘I don’t think he’ll be ready to start for Norwich.

‘You can probably tell on the timescale with that, Shaughs versus Rob (Atkinson) his has been a bit worse, so we’re probably going to have to manage him a bit.’

Luton, Cardiff and a nightmare Shaughnessy season

It’s been a nightmare season for Shaughnessy, coming off the back of his key contribution to Pompey’s League One title-winning campaign.

The Irishman scored the decisive goal in the 3-2 win over Barnsley to see the Blues go up as champions last April, but has spent long periods of this term in the treatment room.

Shaughnessy played the first two league games in the Championship and then picked up the calf issue against Luton in August, before then suffering a recurrence of the problem in the warm-up against Sheffield United the following month.

That led to the former Reading academy talent missing 27 games, returning for four matches and then being hit with the hamstring issue after scoring the winner against Cardiff in February.

Pompey have been dealing with well-publicised central defensive injuries this term, with Shaughnessy, Rob Atkinson, Hayden Matthews, Ibane Bowat and Regan Poole all dealt problems.

Matthews and Bowat remain sidelined, but Atkinson made his return after nearly two months out with a calf issue - scoring two goals in the dramatic 2-2 draw with Derby County on Saturday.