Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey are Derby fans both had plenty to say on the 2-2 Championship draw between their sides. Here’s a selection of their views on X, formerly Twitter.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was a massive relief. Tense game to say the least,especially with the usual clueless ref. This could go down to the last day tbh. Derby fans were quality, best we've had here all year imo. #pompey #dcfc @Pompeyboyblues

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The one thing both #DCFC and #pompey fans can agree on was did that ref win a competition to ref today!? Awful! @DanielE64141682

Wow, that game has emotionally drained me... But we're still alive and going. #Pompey Also hope the #DCFC fan who got hurt during their first goal celebrations was ok, was down with medics for a while but seemed to be ok by FT. @khooper8695

Pompey are dirty. Fans and players. #DCFC @RamsOpinion

Disappointing we didn’t get 3 points, draw against Burnley & now Portsmouth can’t really complain about that. Luton on Good Friday is massive, 30,000 at pride park surely seeing it’s a bank holiday. @DcfcKirk

Nicolas Schmid becomes the first EVER #pompey goalkeeper to have two or more assists in a season. @ollybirchpompey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Draw felt like a win for Pompey today with late equalizer against Derby. Fantastic atmosphere generated by fans of both clubs. Even without the goals, Rob Atkinson man of the match for me on return from injury. @IanDarke

My heart can’t cope!

My heart can’t cope with much more from this football club It’s going to be very, very tight #Pompey @officialfournil

Positives - Started day 3 points clear of relegation zone, ended it 4 points clear. - 3rd in the 8 team relegation mini-league and only need to finish in top 5 - 4 games to go. 3 of them against teams who are already on the beach, one at home to Hull - decent bottle today @PompeyPedro

Well, blimey. That was some afternoon. They don’t make it easy do they?! Big point. Big four games coming up. A pleasure to spend the afternoon with Toddy (legend) and the #Pompey+ team. On to the next one! @george_wedlake