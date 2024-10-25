Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey will host the Owls this evening to kick off the Championship weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday have been handed an injury boost ahead of their visit to Fratton Park on Friday evening. Portsmouth will host the Owls in the first match of the weekend, hoping to return to the form that awarded them their first win of the season against Queens Park Rangers last Saturday.

Pompey’s start to the Championship campaign has been far from ideal, as they currently sit rock bottom of the table on just eight points. Wednesday are only four points ahead and John Mousinho will be hoping to get a positive result on home soil tonight. Fortunately for the Owls, though, they have welcomed back a member of the team from injury.

Wednesday released an official update on their website confirming that forward Anthony Musaba ‘looks set for a return’ to face Portsmouth. The winger missed his side’s latest clash with Swansea City on Tuesday due to a ‘minor injury concern’ and was not risked as part of the squad to host the Swans at Hillsborough. Manager Danny Röhl has confirmed that Musaba is available for selection once again after training well with the team ahead of tonight’s visit to the south coast.

“Musaba had a small injury from the Burnley game, he had a knock,” Röhl explained. “It would have been a risk to put him in for Swansea because we know we have such a busy schedule. I am very positive he will be back on Friday, this is a good thing.

“I didn’t want to put him on the bench on Tuesday night because then you have a decision to make. We had to protect him. I didn’t want to know I had Anthony and be tempted to take the risk as manager because then he feels something and is out. But he is good, he trained today and it’s good to have him back as an option.”

Musaba has featured in all but the Swansea game for Sheffield Wednesday so far this season and has contributed a goal and two assists along the way. His goal helped decide the Owls’ recent 3-2 win over West Brom, as he came off the bench and scored the winner in the 86th minute.

Ahead of tonight’s clash, Röhl spoke to the media about facing Pompey and his side’s approach to the looming game at Fratton Park.

He said: “Portsmouth have shown different faces over the last two games, but for us, we go there wanting to play our game, with our principles, we have a lot of energy. Sometimes you have not a good feeling after a game but we must look to the performance.

“For me, the cup is not half empty, it’s half full and with this mindset we go into the next games. There is no doubt from my side, from my team, we believe in our direction. The next wins and goals will come because we work so hard for everything.”