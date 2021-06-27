Departed Portsmouth fans' favourite again linked with League One rivals Charlton amid Ipswich interest
Departed goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray has again been linked with Pompey's League One rivals Charlton.
The Scot was released by the Blues at the end of last season after spending three years at Fratton Park.
Despite being named The News/ Sports Mail Player of the Season for 2020-21, Danny Cowley chose not to take up the option of an additional year in MacGillivray's contract.
As a result, the fans' favourite exited PO4 despite being keen to extend his stay.
Charlton were credited with interest earlier this summer, while Ipswich are understood to have also eyed the former Shrewsbury man.
And The Sun on Sunday reports that the Addicks are hopeful MacGillivray can replace Ben Amos at The Valley.
The 31-year-old has reportedly opted to join Wigan Athletic on a free transfer.
Pompey are set to land Manchester City youngster Gavin Bazunu on a season-long loan to fill the void of MacGillivray.
Bazunu, 19, will battle Alex Bass for the No1 spot at Fratton Park.