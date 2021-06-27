The Scot was released by the Blues at the end of last season after spending three years at Fratton Park.

Despite being named The News/ Sports Mail Player of the Season for 2020-21, Danny Cowley chose not to take up the option of an additional year in MacGillivray's contract.

As a result, the fans' favourite exited PO4 despite being keen to extend his stay.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And The Sun on Sunday reports that the Addicks are hopeful MacGillivray can replace Ben Amos at The Valley.

The 31-year-old has reportedly opted to join Wigan Athletic on a free transfer.

Pompey are set to land Manchester City youngster Gavin Bazunu on a season-long loan to fill the void of MacGillivray.

Craig MacGillivray. Picture: Joe Pepler