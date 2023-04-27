Derby boss Paul Warne makes Portsmouth observation which could be viewed as subtle dig at Danny Cowley

The two clubs’ last meeting came in November, when a goalless draw was the outcome of that Fratton Park fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back then, Pompey were managed by Danny Cowley, who subsequently lost his job in January following a run of results that produced just 11 points from his last 14 league games in charge.

Under Mousinho, the Blues have witnessed an improvement in results, with just four defeats in his 21 games at the helm.

That’s helped Pompey bag 37 points since late January. It also saw them flirt with an unexpected play-off push that came to an end against Accrington last time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet it’s not the Blues’ points tally that’s caught Warne’s eye. Instead, he believes something else is more obvious.

Speaking to the Derby website ahead of Saturday’s game, he said: ‘They are a little bit different as they are more possession-based than they were previously.

Derby County manager Paul Warne Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

‘That's the biggest thing I think I've seen. They've been on a really good run but I just think they play a little bit more. I'm not saying that the previous regime was wrong or right, there's no wrong or right because it's about getting results.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some could interpret Warne’s latest comments as a subtle dig at Cowley. And if they did, there’s just cause.

After this season’s Fratton Park stalemate, the Derby boss admitted he bears a grudge against the ex-Blues head coach.

That match saw both dugouts square up to each other amid claims Pompey tried to get left-back Louie Sibley sent off.

Warne said at the time: ‘History with them (the Cowleys)? I just had an issue with him (Danny) once about him approaching one of my players (at Rotherham) which I wasn't best pleased with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I am a bit stubborn like that. I can't let things go. You've got to fight your corner, haven't you?

‘Their management team and players fight their corner and we have to for us. We just protect our lads if there's a tackle we're not happy with and let everyone know.

‘I honestly felt like one of their tactics was to get Sibs booked as soon as possible.’

Derby are sixth in the table heading into Saturday’s game with Pompey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad