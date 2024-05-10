'Disappointed I can’t carry the journey on' - Departing Portsmouth favourite pens emotional goodbye
Joe Rafferty has penned an emotional goodbye message to the Pompey fans and his soon-to-be ex-team-mates following news of his Fratton Park departure.
The popular right-back - who featured in 39 of the Blues’ 46 league games this season - admitted he was ‘disappointed’ his two-year stay on the south coast had come to an end, insisting he ‘loved every minute’ of it.
He also paid tribute to the friendships he had formed inside the Pompey dressing room, before thanking the Fratton faithful for their ‘unbelievable’ support.
Rafferty, who spent the best part of a week with his League One title-winning Pompey team-mates in Las Vegas following the publication of the club’s retained list, also wished the Blues well for the future and hoped to return to PO4 one day.
Posting on instagram, the 30-year-old wrote: ‘What a season & what a trip to round it off. (Blue heart emoji) 🇺🇸.
‘Some set of lads, will miss them all, loved every minute of it, disappointed I can’t carry the journey on but that’s life.
‘Thanks to all the supporters who have been unbelievable from the day I arrived. Wish @pompey all the best for the future & hope to be back at Fratton park one day.’
Rafferty, who departs Fratton Park following 68 appearances for the club, was one of 10 players told their contracts would not be renewed following the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.
Speaking to The News this week, the former Preston North End defender said that decision came as a shock as he believed he deserved the chance to play for the Blues in next season’s Championship.
Rafferty insisted there were no hard feelings between him and head coach John Mousinho, despite a clear difference in opinion on his future. And it seems the Scouser will leave behind team-mates, who clearly loved having him around Fratton Park, on good terms, too.
Indeed, a host of Pompey players responded to Rafferty’s Instagram post, including Regan Poole and Christian Saydee, who both wrote ‘Legend’. Colby Bishop replied by saying: ‘Miss you already’. Owen Moxon said: ‘One of the best ever! Gonna miss you mate’. Marlon Pack wrote: ‘Some Guy, Some Roomy, Some Player.’ Meanwhile, Conor Shaughnessy commented: ‘Cheers, crying!’
