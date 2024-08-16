Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mousinho has admitted to being underwhelmed by Sammy Silvera’s Pompey bow.

But the Blues boss heaped praise on the Aussie winger for the manner in which he bounced back from being hauled off at Leeds last weekend, with an eye-catching Carabao Cup display against Milwall.

And Mousinho has now challenged the loan arrival from Middlesbrough to bring the cutting edge his exciting potential warrants.

Silvera had a forgettable debut at Elland Road last weekend, in the dramatic 3-3 draw against Daniel Farke’s title favourites.

That led to him being subbed at the interval, after a positive pre-season for the 23-year-old who agreed a season-long loan at PO4.

The response was impressive, however, with Silvera a standout performer on Tuesday night and Mousinho now wanting to see that attacking play combined with end product.

He said: ‘I was disappointed with Sammy at the weekend and he came off at half-time. He did some good things in the first half, but I felt we needed to make the change.

‘But then I thought he was our brightest player against Millwall, I was very pleased with his contribution.

‘I thought he got back on it, didn’t sulk and looked really sharp and really dangerous right up until the final third.

‘That’s the next part for him, making sure we progress with Sammy and get those goal contributions and assists.

‘He was really bright against Millwall and the reason we brought him off was to make sure we don’t overexpose him and we protect him a bit.

‘With Sammy he just need to find his feet and get himself going, so overall with pre-season as well he’s been excellent and looked really sharp. I think we’ll see more of that as we go on.’

Pompey have held a long-running interest in Silvera, with a move pursued last summer before he left Central Coast Mariners for Middlesbrough in the Championship.

There wasn’t a particular hope of getting the London-born talent this summer, until it became apparent Boro were looking to get Silvera out on a development loan.

Mousinho added: ‘The reason we were interested in Sammy last summer and were disappointed we didn’t get him is because he’s so direct.

‘He played 34 games in the Championship last year and got four goals. He’s definitely a threat - and someone we need to get the best out of.’