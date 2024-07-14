Portsmouth boss’ transfer message to faithful as wait for next arrival continues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho assessed the transfer market and told supporters: Trust us.

The Pompey boss is convinced his club will be rewarded for holding their nerve to bring in their major targets this summer.

The Blues set a powerful pace as the summer window, bringing in five players after the shutters came up for business on June 14.

That consisted of three free transfer arrivals and a loan, with a fee paid to bring in young prospect Reuben Swann from AFC Sudbury.

Tomorrow marks two weeks since Sammy Silvera was brought in on loan from Middlesbrough for the season, however.

The focus is now shifting towards players who will command a transfer fee to bring in, with the mainline targets having multiple options to consider.

Mousinho understands fans will be impatient for more deals as pre-season games get underway next week, but doesn’t want Pompey to settle for bringing in lesser options sooner.

He said: ‘In terms of transfers there’s plenty of irons in the fire.

‘I’m sure everyone is sick of me saying that, but you’ll have to trust us on that.

‘The way we’re handling things at the moment is we’re having a lot football and coaching-based activity going on.

‘The focus has been on that with the amount of sessions we’ve had going on.

‘The recruitment with Rich being out here means he’s taking care of everything on that side of things.

‘He’s working hard on a number of deals which are going on at the moment.

‘It’s slightly different from last year, the landscape is different when you’re recruiting in the Championship as opposed to League One. There’s no question about that.

‘It’s tough but we want to make sure that we get the right players. We want to get the right players at the right time. We don’t want to rush anything.

‘We want to make sure that by the time we have players in the door we haven’t done it because we’ve panicked and wanted to get it done early.

‘We want the right quality of player, that’s how we’re approaching it.’