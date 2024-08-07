Elias Sorensen was at Newcastle United until 2021. He is now back in England with Portsmouth. | Getty Images

One of Pompey’s summer arrivals has returned to England - and he’s optimistic about the future.

Pompey striker Elias Sorensen says that he is a 'whole different person' from when he was at Newcastle United.

The 24-year-old has signed for Pompey on a three-year deal with the option of a further 12 months. He joined for an undisclosed fee from Danish second-tier side Esbjerg, and played a key role in their promotion, scoring 30 goals in 24 games.

His move to Fratton Park represents a return to England, three years after leaving. He was on the books of Newcastle United but never made an appearance for their first-team.

Sorensen had loan spells with Blackpool and Carlisle United but failed to score but now by his own admission, he considers himself ’10 times better’ than his previous self.

“I’ve always wanted to play in England and was at Newcastle before,” he said.

“Although I didn’t really make it there and went back home.

“I love the football culture in England. I’ve matured massively from when I was here the last time.

“I’m a whole different person now, my lifestyle outside of football is 10 times better, and I look after myself ten times better than when I was first there.

He added: “The time is perfect now. I am ready to take the step and I’m ready to score a lot of goals.

“I’ve spoken to the manager, the sporting director and pretty much everyone before I came and they told me the plan for me.

“They told me about the club, I’ve seen clips from last season, the fans, and everything about it is perfect.”

Sorensen is a versatile forward and he is capable of playing in various positions. He can play as a left-winger, a centre forward and as a secondary striker, and that will be useful when there is a full complement of forwards for John Mousinho to choose from.

Speaking about his all-round game, he said: "I have a desire to get into the box all the time and if there’s a chance to shoot, I always try to do that.

“If I miss, I don’t care and will try again. I love scoring goals and so always want to get into the dangerous areas.”