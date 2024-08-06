John Mousinho has described Pompey’s signing of Matt Ritchie as ‘amazing’.

The Blues head coach believes the former Newcastle midfielder’s return to Fratton Park will provide everyone associated with the club with a ‘real boost’ ahead of their long-awaited Championship return against Leeds United on Saturday.

He also said Pompey had signed a player - who was operating at Premier League and Champions League level last season - in top physical condition, despite being 34 years of age.

Ritche, who was released by the Toon at the end of last term after eight years of service, is Pompey’s ninth signing of the summer and the second in the space of 24 hours after a deal was struck with fellow free agent Andre Dozzell on Monday.

The Gosport-born ace has signed a two-year deal with the Blues - 13 years after being sold by the club to Swindon in 2011.

Since then Ritchie and Pompey’s paths have gone in totally different directions, with the Blues dropping to the lower reaches of English football, while the left-footer established himself as a top-flight regular thanks to two Championship-winning campaigns and someone Rafa Benetiz forked out £12m on in 2016.

Now both parties have sealed an emotional reunion - something that has delighted Mousinho as he looks to head the club’s Championship return with the strongest, most competitive side possible.

Welcoming Ritchie back to PO4, the Pompey boss said: ‘Everyone will know what Matt is all about because he’s had a fantastic Premier League career.

‘I’m sure all the fans have tracked his incredible progress since he was last at the club and been pleased by what he’s achieved.

It’s a transfer that’s been talked about for a long time and it’s amazing that we’ve been able to get it done.

‘As well as playing in the top-flight for a number of seasons, Matt also has plenty of experience at this level, having been promoted from the Championship a couple of times.

‘It’s one of those signings that will provide a real boost around the place because he’s a fantastic player and in very good physical condition. We’re very excited to have him here.’

Ritchie, who is a product of Pompey’s youth system, featured 10 times for the Blues prior to his Swindon departure. All summer he’s been linked with a return to his former stomping ground and only this morning he was being tipped for a return to Bournemouth, where he spent three successful seasons.