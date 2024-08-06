Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to news that Matt Ritchie has rejoined the Blues.

The former Newcastle midfielder, who was a free agent following his St James’ Park exit, has moved back to Fratton Park on a two-year deal and is Pompey’s ninth summer of the transfer window.

The 34-year-old arrives just four days before Pompey’s Championship return – which kicks off away to Leeds United on Saturday.

Here’s how the Fratton faithful have been reacting on X, formerly Twitter, after news that the Pompey academy product was back at PO4.

@LeeCrowhurst: Boom. Exactly what we needed! Welcome home!

@GeorgeSlatcher: WELL WELL WELL… I did not see that coming I have to say! I’m so happy Matt Ritchie is back, dream come true for him, dream come true for me, probably not got the legs for RM/RW, chuck him straight down the centre as a CAM! Who needs Robertson when we got Matt Ritchie.

@kenziemoore01: Don’t even care about his age, what a player he’ll be for the changing room and on the pitch.

@Lenny1214822: I like this!! No idea where he's gonna play but another Pompey boy and a leader with tons of experience.

@wholelottakap: Oh my days we’re doing a Luton.

@CartledgeNel: Absolutely over the moon with signing Matt Ritchie.

@SamJMorris_: Matt Ritchie to Pompey is a great signing for the blues. The 34 year-old brings much needed experience and talent to Mousinho’s side.

@pompeybp: After Rafferty and others going, this is as important off the pitch in terms of leadership as it is on. Looking forward to a couple of Ritchie free kicks.

@southcoast_01: Class that. People will bang on about his age but the experience on and off the pitch will be massive for us this year.

@AndyFord33107: Incredible news that Pompey have signed Matt Ritchie. It speaks volumes that Newcastle still wanted him in their squad last season. The fact that he was involved in weekend squads in The Premier League then took his son to Fratton Park for Tuesday matches tells you everything.