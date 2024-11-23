Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Many Pompey fans had already set off or made the journey to Ewood Park when the game was called off.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth fans were left disappointed and frustrated on a soggy Saturday afternoon after it was confirmed that their clash with Blackburn Rovers had been called off due to unplayable pitch conditions.

“Due to an unplayable pitch caused by torrential rain, today's match against Pompey at Ewood Park has been postponed by the match official. We will announce details of the rearranged fixture in due course,” a post from the official Blackburn Rovers X account stated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following an 11am pitch inspection at Ewood Park, referee Farai Hallam made the decision to cancel the Championship fixture as a result of the overnight torrential rain. Many Pompey fans were en route to Lancashire or had already made the full trip when the news dropped.

After heavy snowfall earlier in the week, the Met Office has since issued warning of potential hazardous conditions as Storm Bert causes disruptions across the country. With warnings coming in advance of Saturday’s planned kick-off, Pompey fans believe a decision could have been made prior to the Fratton Park faithful starting their long journeys.

Some Blackburn Rovers fans have also aired their frustrations on social media and have sent their apologies out to any Portsmouth supporters who have had a wasted journey. Meanwhile, others are asking for the blame not to be pointed in their direction.

Below is a selection of some of the most recent comments made by Rovers supporters on X.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@MandOxomand: Our pitch is right by the side of the river, which is on yellow warning to burst, where the water from the pitch goes into. It's not the clubs fault, it’s mother nature...

@TheIcemanCT: Back in the day, the lads would be playing in a swimming pool, and not complain.

@Braceyajax: Really feel for Pompey fans and scant consolation for them, but after the last call-off at least we got a better amount of notice this time. Millwall call-off cost me £40 in petrol, £5 in parking, 4 hours of return travel time and 2 upset children to be called off at 2:00.

@onesimongarner: Would you want to be driving 6 hours from Portsmouth and it gets abandoned after 10 minutes? Also if we play the pitch will be a mess for weeks. This season it has been good. Last few seasons it was awful. Good decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@joshlbarnes24: Embarrassing from the referee is this. Feel for Pompey Fans. Safe journey back down.

@BRFCDEC: Embarrassment of a club, confident Preston and Bolton will go ahead today on this rainy day.

@RohanQuinn: Surely now there should be questions asked about the standard of pitch drainage. If letting it drain into a river that is known to overflow is our only option, it isn’t state of the art anymore. Not a great look postponing games due to rain in this day and age.