Pompey have secured another loan move for goalkeeping prospect Toby Steward.

The highly-rated youngster has sealed a temporary switch to National League Wealdstone, where he will link up with former Fratton favourite Matt Taylor.

The 19-year-old unexpectedly found himself back at Fratton Park in October, following an eye-catching loan at National League South side Tonbridge Angels, where he recorded seven clean sheets in 15 appearances.

Steward was asked to return to Pompey as emergency cover following the concussion Nicolas Schmid suffered against Cardiff and the knee injury Will Norris picked up around the same time.

That saw him named on the bench for Sheffield Wednesday’s visit to Fratton Park, with Jordan Archer stepping up from third-choice in the interim.

Yet with both Schmid and Norris both available again, the Blues were keen for the teenager to head straight back out on loan in order to continue his development.

Head coach John Mousinho told The News this week that Steward’s next club had to be the right fit, with game time essential. A move was not anticipated until January as a result - but it seems Wealdstone’s need for a stopper has provided an opportunity earlier than expected.

Taylor found himself in need of a new keeper after loanee Sam Howes was forced to return to parent club Leyton Orient this week because of injury. The 27-year-old featured 10 times for the Stones before returning to Brisbane Road.

Wealdstone are currently 20th in the National League table. They travel to Eastleigh this afternoon looking to stretch their current five-match unbeaten run, with the young Pompey keeper starting on the bench.