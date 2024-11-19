Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey will shift their recruitment strategy back to harvesting young gems beyond the January window.

But chief executive Andy Cullen acknowledged the need for signings to impact the here and now, when transfer business recommences in the new year.

Cullen has held up Championship leaders Sunderland of an example of how to go about recruitment business successfully, as a number of emerging youngsters make their mark with the Black Cats.

Pompey are just over six weeks from seeing the winter window open, in what is certain to be a critical period for their aspirations in the second tier this term.

Director Eric Eisner recently aired the notion there will be a shift towards bringing in loans who can make their mark now, though that doesn’t mean permanent additions are off the agenda.

Cullen expressed the need to be ‘pragmatic’ when the Blues go about bringing in new faces, with John Mousinho having issues he feels will need addressing.

But he explained the bigger picture will be weighted around more young talent coming in who can be developed into assets.

‘It will probably be more focussed on players, however, who can instantly impact the squad.

‘That will be our strategy for January, but longer term we might go back to trying to uncover those young starlets who can make a huge difference. That’s in the same way as Sunderland have done.

‘It’s the right way to think about your longer-term strategy.

‘But you do also have to be pragmatic and tweak things and January for us is going to be about how the players coming can make an immediate impact. That is going to be hugely important.

‘If there’s an opportunity alongside that to bring in players for the longer term then we wouldn’t ignore that. We would look at that.