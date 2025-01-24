Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stuart Maynard has admitted every player has his price, after Pompey were this week linked with a move for his top-scorer at Notts County - Alassana Jatta.

The Magpies boss also said he couldn’t guarantee the 26-year-old would remain at Meadow Lane beyond the January transfer window as interest in the Gambian international grows.

Jatta has scored 15 goals in all competitions for County this season, with 12 of those coming in League Two. That form has the Magpies sitting fifth in the table and just one point off the automatic promotion places ahead of their game against Bromley on Saturday.

It has also prompted the Championship’s bottom-placed side, Plymouth Argyle, to launch an unsuccessful £750,000 bid for the forward - who still has a year-and-a-half left on his contract - as they seek a replacement for the outgoing Morgan Whittaker.

A report in The Guardian claimed Pompey were monitoring Jatta’s situation at Meadow Lane alongside Bolton.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Maynard said it was only natural that in-form players like Jatta attracted attention. But he wasn’t able to give Magpies fans reassurances that the frontman would be around to assist their promotion bid.

‘He is our player at the minute, but everyone does have a value,’ Maynard told BBC Nottinghamshire. ‘And that's the biggest thing, I can't say to you yes or no (that he’ll be staying).

‘He loves it at the football club, he comes in and works so hard every day and he will continue to do that.’

Maynard added: ‘You are going to get interest from a lot of clubs, from the Championship and abroad, when a player like AJ comes in and performs to the level he has.

‘It's where we are at as a football club now. If we want success and to keep going through the leagues and keep being at the top of the division to compete, then we need to make sure that when we sign players they, we will then have interest from other clubs because they will be performing that well.’

Pompey short of forward options

Pompey are keen to add to their attacking ranks between now and transfer deadline day on February 3. A right-winger and attacking midfielder have been earmarked to help bolster the Blues’ firepower as they aim for Championship survival.

Colby Bishop celebrates opening the scoring against Stoke City on Wednesday night | National World

Wednesday night’s 3-1 win against Stoke City boosted those ambitions, with the win catapulting John Mousinho’s side to 18th in the league table. However, the head coach’s forward options were limited as Christian Saydee and Harvey Blair provided the only attacking back-up from the bench after he started the game with Colby Bishop, Josh Murphy, Callum Lang and Matt Ritchie.

Defender Zak Swanson was utilised from the bench when the decision was taken to withdraw right-winger Ritchie from the action on 83 minutes.

Injuries to Paddy Lane, Kusini Yengi and Mark O’Mahony are limiting Pompey’s forward options at present - as have this month’s departures of Elias Sorensen and Sammy Silvera.

Thomas Waddingham has been recruited from Brisbane Roar this week to bolster numbers in that department. Meanwhile, The News understands any further additions in that area this month will be players with Championship or above experience.