Ex-Portsmouth and Plymouth Argyle star signs with League Two's Fleetwood Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former Pompey star was part of Kenny Jackett’s Fratton Park set-up

Former Portsmouth defender James Bolton has been announced as Fleetwood Town’s newest signing. Bolton, 29, has joined the Cod Army on a two-year deal following his departure from the Scottish Premiership side St Mirren for an undisclosed fee.

Speaking via the club website, Fleetwood said: “Bolton brings a wealth of experience to the current Fleetwood squad, and becomes the fifth signing of the summer. Welcome to the club, James!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defender, who began his career at Macclesfield Town, was part of Pompey’s set-up for two campaigns after signing under Kenny Jackett in 2019. He made 53 appearances as a Blue, scoring three goals, but left in 2021 after he became frustrated over lack of game time.

The former Blues right-back was handed just eight starts in his final season on the south coast and subsequently decided to pursue regular football elsewhere, despite having 12 months remaining on his deal. Speaking on his Fratton Park exit, the right-back admitted to The News: “My time at Pompey had come to a bit of a halt, I wasn’t getting the game time I wanted and just felt a fresh start would benefit me.

“Last year (2020), I didn’t really feel like a footballer at times. It was a very tough season for myself, mentally more than anything, just to try keep myself going and keep myself motivated. It was nice to get a bit of game time at the end, but it’s just not enough.

“I had a conversation with Danny (Cowley) at the end of the season and he didn’t really see me starting, so I didn’t want to me in the same situation. It was best for me to move on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bolton then headed to Pompey’s coastal rivals Plymouth Argyle but made just eight appearances across the 2022/23 season as Argyle won promotion to the Championship.

After being released by the Pilgrims in the summer of 2023, Bolton was signed by the SPFL club St Mirren. The versatile defender signed a contract extension until the summer of 2025 in February this year but has opted to head back down to the EFL for the 2024/25 campaign.