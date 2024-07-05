Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hull City’s latest signing could already be heading for the exit according to latest transfer news

Pompey will soon be heading on their warm-weather training camp to Pula, Croatia, with many Blues fans excited to watch the club’s stars in training.

The camp will see five new faces with John Mousinho hopeful that the week abroad can help strengthen the team’s camaraderie ahead of what will be a highly competitive season in the Championship.

While the transfer window is far from over, it had been anticipated that more than just five new footballers would be heading to Fratton Park at this point. But, while we wait to see if any new business is on the horizon, here is the latest news from around Pompey’s soon-to-be Championship rivals...

Middlesbrough reignite interest in new Hull City star

Middlesbrough have been linked with a move for Hull City’s Ryan Giles, despite the defender only recently completing a full-time move to East Yorkshire. The former Luton footballer signed with Hull on a permanent basis, after the Tigers inserted a buy clause into the original deal to loan him from the Hatters back in January.

Boro, however, is said to have maintained their interest in the 24-year-old and, according to The Yorkshire Post, are reported to be preparing a move for him. While Hull’s obligation to buy in the loan deal meant they were forced to pay £4 million for the defender, reports from Teesside Live had said Boro will not cough up such a sum but there is an increasing belief that Hull’s current financial situation means they would be open to selling him.

Giles joined the Tigers in January, playing 17 times for the side as they missed out on reaching the Championship play-offs by a mere three points. The left-wing back began his career with Wolverhampton Wanderers but spent his five years there on loan at the likes of Shrewsbury Town, Coventry City, Rotherham United, Cardiff City, Blackburn Rovers and Boro. He enjoyed a hugely successful loan spell at the Riverside Stadium, helping Michael Carrick’s side to finish in the top six of the second tier.

The former England youth international has signed a three-year contract at Hull, with a further year’s option.

Premier League snub Sheffield Wednesday interest

Sheffield Wednesday have lost out on signing the Arsenal attacker Mika Biereth after it was reported by The Athletic that the striker would be returning to Sturm Graz on a permanent move this summer.

The Owls had been keen on bringing the striker to Hillsborough this summer, according to a report by The Star, and while the 21-year-old had been linked with the switch, the most recent news indicates that Biereth will be heading back to the Austrian Bundesliga as he edges closer to a permanent deal.

The striker scored nine goals in 22 games last campaign and Sheffield Wednesday had identified the Arsenal starlet has someone that could have brought more competition and depth into their squad. However, it would appear as if the lure of playing in Europe has swayed the former Fulham academy star into opting against a spot in next season’s Championship.

Biereth has never made a senior appearance for the Gunners, despite being signed with the Emirates club in 2021. Instead, he has gained his experience out on loan, enjoying temporary spells at RKC Waalwijk in Holland, Scottish Premiership side Motherwell and most latterly Sturm Graz.