Ex-Portsmouth boss 'lined-up' by Manchester United for loan manager role
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former Portsmouth boss Michael Appleton is reportedly being lined up to join the backroom staff at Manchester United. This would not be the 48-year-old’s first experience at Old Trafford after being part of the youth set-up before moving to Preston North End in 1997.
New Red Devils’ Sporting Director Dan Ashworth is reportedly ready to appoint the ex-Blues boss - who managed the club for one year in the 2011/12 season - to the transfer team with specific responsibility for loans. Former Tranmere Rovers physio and manager Les Parry currently holds the position but he is set to be replaced by Appleton.
The former midfielder worked with United’s sporting director Ashworth at West Brom and is reported to be among his proteges. They are said to have a very close relationship and have strong links through FA circles so it comes as little surprise that they are back working together.
The appointment in the loans department would mark Appleton’s first administrative job but reports from The Sun indicate that the former Charlton Athletic manager has a good knowledge of United’s rising stars and the right contacts to find them loan deals.
Appleton was unveiled as Pompey’s new boss in November 2011, signing a three-and-a-half year deal. It was his first official managerial role but was not a pretty time in PO4 as the club fell into administration. Appleton insisted he would not walk away but the club were relegated from the Championship at the end of the 2011/12 season and just under a year after joining Pompey, Appleton was then announced as Blackpool’s newest manager. He won just 13 of the 51 fixtures he was in charge of during his stint at Fratton Park. Appleton’s last managerial role ended with the Addicks earlier this year. He was sacked 30 minutes after the club lost 3-2 to Northampton Town in January. The former West Brom star also has managerial experience at Blackburn Rovers, Oxford United and Leicester City.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.