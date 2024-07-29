Ex-Portsmouth boss 'lined-up' by Manchester United for loan manager role

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dan Ashworth is making changes to the Old Trafford set-up with former Blues man set to be brought in.

Former Portsmouth boss Michael Appleton is reportedly being lined up to join the backroom staff at Manchester United. This would not be the 48-year-old’s first experience at Old Trafford after being part of the youth set-up before moving to Preston North End in 1997.

New Red Devils’ Sporting Director Dan Ashworth is reportedly ready to appoint the ex-Blues boss - who managed the club for one year in the 2011/12 season - to the transfer team with specific responsibility for loans. Former Tranmere Rovers physio and manager Les Parry currently holds the position but he is set to be replaced by Appleton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former midfielder worked with United’s sporting director Ashworth at West Brom and is reported to be among his proteges. They are said to have a very close relationship and have strong links through FA circles so it comes as little surprise that they are back working together.

The appointment in the loans department would mark Appleton’s first administrative job but reports from The Sun indicate that the former Charlton Athletic manager has a good knowledge of United’s rising stars and the right contacts to find them loan deals.