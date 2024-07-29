'Medical booked' as Cardiff close in on loan deal while Hull agree midfielder move

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portsmouth’s rivals promise to add more signings as Championship club close in on loan deal

Pompey have completed their sixth signing of the summer after welcoming Jacob Farrell from Central Coast Mariners on Friday. However, the Blues boss has said he is still expecting further arrivals at Fratton Park ahead of the club’s opening clash against Leeds United on August 10.

Speaking to the media, the Fratton Park coach said: “I think (there’d be more players in before Leeds), that would be the aim. We don’t want to put a number on it, if we can get good players through the door we’ll get good players through the door. There’s definitely work to be done.”

While Mousinho and the club’s sporting director Rich Hughes eye up who else the Blues can bring into the mix, here is the latest transfer news from their soon-to-be Championship rivals...

‘Medical booked’ as Cardiff close in on loan deal

Cardiff are reportedly close to securing a loan move for the Hertha BSC striker Wilfried Kanga. According to reports from Wales Online, the 26-year-old - who spent last season on loan at Standard Liege - is to undergo a medical with the Bluebirds on Monday.

The news comes shortly after the club’s boss Erol Bulut promised the Cardiff fans that more signings were imminent. While the club have already added former QPR winger Chris Willock and the ex-Aston Villa defender Calum Chambers to the squad, the Bluebirds boss claimed they were ‘close’ to bringing in more firepower with the Ivory Coast international set to be the first.

Kanga came through the Paris Saint-Germain academy ranks before heading to Angers. He has since enjoyed spells in Turkey and Switzerland before he joined Hertha BSC on a four-year deal. The 26-year-old netted just twice in his first campaign in Germany but went on to find the back of the net 12 times during his stint in Belgium. The deal is coming just days after Cardiff faced Hertha BSC in a pre-season friendly, with both sides drawing 1-1.

Hull agree midfielder move

Hull City are said to be closing in on the signing of German midfielder Marvin Mehlem, according to Hull Live. The midfield star could represent the club’s third signing of the transfer season as Tim Walter continues to strengthen the squad ahead of the Championship’s August 10 start date.

Mehlem was left out of his club SV Darmstadt’s team which faced Championship side Coventry City in a pre-season friendly on Saturday with the Bundesliga club soon taking to social media to reveal that after seven years at the Merck-Stadion am Bollenfalltor, the midfielder was nearing a club exit.

The 26-year-old is currently under contract with the Bundesliga 2 side until next summer but City are said to be ‘confident’ of securing a permanent deal. Mehlem can operate across the midfield and is also said to be capable of playing an attacking role on the right. He is also no stranger to the Tigers’ boss Walter having come through the ranks at Karlsruhe during Walter’s time at the same club.