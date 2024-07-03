Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former Blues left-back departed Fratton Park in 2022 in favour of League Two

Former Portsmouth left-back Lee Brown has parted ways with AFC Wimbledon, the League Two club has announced. The 33-year-old was reportedly offered a new contract following the expiration of his current deal, but has opted not to accept it following ‘extensive’ discussions in order to take on ‘other business interests.’ The Dons finished their second consecutive season in League Two in 10th place.

Taking to the club website, the Dons said Brown had “chosen to politely reject our offer in order to pursue his other business interests. Lee will still be supporting the club moving forwards and has thoroughly enjoyed his time with Wimbledon.

“Everyone at AFC Wimbledon would like to thank Lee for his efforts and we wish him well for the future.”

Brown first joined Wimbledon on a free transfer in January 2022 and went on to make 77 appearances during his time at the Cherry Red Records Stadium with the club describing him as a “real favourite with our supporters.”

Starting his career with Queens Park Rangers, Brown went on to play seven seasons with Bristol Rovers, making nearly 300 league appearances for the club. In 2018 the left-back left Bristol for Fratton Park and would make over 110 league appearances for the club in his three-and-a-half years on the south coast. He won his first piece of silverware when Pompey won the 2018-19 EFL Trophy, defeating Sunderland 5-4 on penalties in the final.