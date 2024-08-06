Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey remain in the transfer hunt for midfield reinforcements ahead of their Championship return.

That’s despite the Blues swooping to seal a free-transfer move for Andre Dozzell, who has signed a one-year deal at Fratton Park following his QPR release at the end of last season.

The 25-year-old, who was on trial at Sheffield United until last weekend, represents Pompey’s eighth new arrival of the transfer window. But he’s the only midfield signing to date capable of breaking into the Blues’ engine-room ranks for Saturday’s season opener at Leeds, with former non-league ace Reuben Swann expected to head out on loan to continue his development.

Dozzell - who is match-ready following three pre-season run outs for the Blades - will compete with Tom Lowery, Owen Moxon, Terry Devlin and Ben Stevenson for a starting place alongside skipper Marlon Pack for Saturday’s trip to Elland Road.

But head coach John Mousinho has already told the Ipswich youth academy product that he can expect even more competition as the Blues continue to seek ways to bolster their midfield ranks.

When asked about the potential for more signings before the transfer window closes, the Pompey boss told BBC Solent’s Fans’ forum: ‘There’s probably a bit of scope for maybe strengthening the middle of the park which we’ve spoken to about with Andre and maybe looking to go further there as well.’

He continued: ‘Andre is one of those who is ready and available to play at the weekend.

‘It’s not lost on us that we’ve lost a fantastic player (in Joe Morrell) but at the minute it wouldn’t have made an ounce of difference to us because of the fact that Joe’s still injured.

‘And, yeah, we are looking to really bolster the middle of the park and look for replacements there - and that’s still something that’s ongoing even with Andre coming in the building.’

The transfer window closes at 11pm on Friday, August 30.