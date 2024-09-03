Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Anthony Scully’s deadline day switch from Pompey to Colchester United has been greeted with huge enthusiasm by his new manager - former Blues boss Danny Cowley.

The Fratton Park forward moved to the U’s on a season-long loan late on Friday to bring a largely frustrating year on the south coast to an end.

Injuries restricted the West Ham youth-team product to just nine Pompey appearances during his maiden campaign with the club. And while Scully was provided the chance to prove he could be part of the Blues’ Championship plans during pre-season, the decision was made to make the former Republic of Ireland international available for transfer as he entered the final 12 months of his two-year PO4 deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cowley made the most of that availability after he lost Bradley Ihionvien to Peterborough United on deadline day. But it was no coincidence his decision to turn to Pompey and, in particular, Scully for a solution.

Scully was high on the former Blues’ boss radar during his time in charge at Lincoln. And clearly knowledgeable on what a fit and focused Scully can contribute, he had no hesitation in bringing the 25-year-old to the Colchester Community Stadium.

Cowley told the Daily Gazette: ‘We’d done a lot of recruitment work at Lincoln in the summer just before we left and we were close to taking Anthony on loan from West Ham.