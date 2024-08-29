Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Fratton favourite Jed Wallace has been linked with a sensational Pompey return - nine years on from his PO4 exit.

A move back to the south coast has been mooted by West Bromwich Albion specialists @EyaWeGew, who have an impressive track record of delivering big news when it comes to the Hawthorns side.

They claim the forward is attracting ‘serious interest’ from the Blues ahead of Friday’s 11pm transfer deadline. Luton, who sold winger Chiedozie Ogbene to Ipswich this week for £8m, are also reportedly keen, with a £750,000 anticipated from the Hatters.

The development has emerged after John Mosunho told The News on Wednesday that he was no longer looking to add to his attacking department following the loan arrival of Mark O’Mahony from Brighton.

The Irishman joins Josh Murphy, Sammy Silvera, Elias Sorensen and Matt Ritchie in bolstering Pompey’s front line for their first Championship season since 2012.

The head coach said: ‘At the minute in the attacking department with the wingers we’ve got there is Harvey (Blair), Paddy Lane, Sammy Silvera, Josh Murphy, Matt Ritchie, Gavin Whyte and Anthony Scully.‘So we’re fairly happy in those areas at the moment and not looking to add anything.’

Wallace, who is boss Carlos Corberan’s captain at West Brom, featured 44 times for the Baggies last season, scoring six goals and registering five assists, as the Midlands outfit finished fifth and lost in the Championship play-off semi-finals to Southampton.

The 30-year-old has featured 97 times in total for the Hawthorns outfit since his move from Millwall in 2022. His two most recent appearances have come from the bench this season against Leeds and Stoke.

A calf injury suffered in pre-season made the former Fratton favourite unavailable for the start of the 2023-24 season. Meanwhile, the Baggies are reportedly closing in on the signing of Celtic winger Mikey Johnston - a player who operates in the same position as Wallace.

WBA have also been linked with a move for Preston North End forward Will Keane in recent days - another player who will be in direct competition with Wallace for a place in Corberan’s starting XI, if that move materialises.

A return to Fratton Park, where the player scored 30 goals in 121 appearances, looks unlikely given Mousinho’s stance on the Blues’ current attacking options.

However, the Blues have surprised us a couple of times already this summer. Initial talk of a move for another Pompey old-boy, Matt Ritchie, was dismissed by the club, only for the Gosport-born ace to make his PO4 return on a two-year deal at the beginning of August.