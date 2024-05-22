Former Portsmouth and Cambridge United man handed new deal by impressed League Two outfit
The former Pompey assistant manager Gary Waddock has been handed a contract extension with League Two side Walsall Football Club, following what the club has described as a ‘progressive season’.
Waddock joined Walsall last summer and has evidently been an essential addition to the Saddlers coaching staff, led by Head Coach Mat Sadler. The club finished their 2023/24 campaign in 11th place - a five place improvement on their 2022/23 standings of 16th position - and Waddock has spoken of his delight at extending his stay with the League Two outfit, expressing his hope to continue building on the foundations built last season.
“I’m very pleased that it’s been sorted out,” Waddock said. “We’ve had ongoing conversations for a little while so it’s nice to get it done and dusted and I’m looking forward to the new season already.
“We had a decent season last year so we want to build on that and I’m pleased that the Head Coach and everybody else wants me to stay for another two years. I’ve enjoyed working with the gaffer and all the other members of staff. Everybody has chipped in and played their part so hopefully we can build on what we did last year and take the club forward.”
The 62-year-old headed to Walsall after being released as Cambridge United’s assistant coach at the end of the 2022/23 season, with the club having narrowly avoided relegation.
The ex-Luton footballer was previously part of the Pompey coaching staff, first joining in December 2014 and being appointed as assistant manager, acting as Andy Awford’s number two. He was later named caretaker manager in April 2015 following Awford’s sacking and took charge of the Blues’ last four games of the League Two season.
The former QPR midfielder then left Fratton Park in May 2015 after Paul Cook was confirmed as the new head coach. In between his time on the south coast and Walsall, the former Republic of Ireland worked for Aldershot Town, Southend United and The Abbey Stadium side.
