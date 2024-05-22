Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former Blues man has previous League One promotion experience as Rotherham seek instant return to Championship

The former Blues midfielder George Byers is set to team up with another ex-Pompey star, Joe Rafferty, after it was reported that the former was being eyed by soon-to-be League One side Rotherham United.

Rotherham have already signed three players this week, including the soon-to-be ex-Pompey defender Rafferty who has just been released from Fratton Park. However, it would appear The Millers are far from finished with their transfer business this summer and are looking to secure the services of another former Blue when he becomes a free agent in just a few weeks time.

Byers signed with the-then League One side Sheffield Wednesday in August 2021 initially on a two-year contract and following promotion back to the Championship, an option was taken in Byers contract for him to remain at the club. In February 2024, the midfielder then headed to Blackpool on loan and earlier this month it was confirmed he would be released from the Championship side on the expiration of his contract.

He is not set to be without a contract for very long, however, and taking to X (formerly Twitter), the sports reporter Darren Witcoop wrote: “Rotherham backing Steve Evans as they eye another instant promotion next season. Want Sheffield Wednesday pair Reece James and George Byers, Derby midfielder Louie Sibley while free agent Jordan Williams also mentioned.”

Byers spent six months on loan at Fratton Park, being signed by the former boss Kenny Jackett from Swansea in January 2021. While the move was initially considered a bit of a coup, the 27-year-old struggled to make an impact and the Blues went on to miss out on the League One play-offs on the final day of the season.