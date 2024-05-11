Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The English winger has sent messages of support after being released from Fratton Park

Pompey winger Josh Martin has written an emotional farewell message to the Blues fans and his soon-to-be ex-teammates after it was announced he would be released from the club this summer.

Martin, 22, signed a short-term deal with the club in November 2023 which was then extended following a successful training spell in January. He has since gone on to make eight league appearances for the club as well as one in the EFL Trophy but John Mousinho decided he would not be part of the club’s plans going forward.

Speaking on his departure, Martin was full of praise for his short stay on the south coast, calling his time at PO7 ‘an honour’.

Taking to his Instagram account, Martin wrote: “What a season it’s been! I have loved every single moment of it! To win another promotion but my 1st with this great club is such a huge achievement for me. This club is amazing, all the players, staff and fans. It’s been an honour to wear the shirt. Thanks for having me @Pompey. I wish you all success! #PUP”

Fans and players were quick to respond to his heartfelt message with the club’s Instagram account commenting: “Wishing you all the best for the future Josh.” Abu Kamara replied with a simple heart emoji while Blues captain Marlon Pack added: “All the best mate.”

Mousinho has previously offered huge support to the ex-Norwich City winger and, after penning the contract extension in January, the Blues head coach said: “Josh is a talented player and we know he has all the attributes required to fit into this team. We still think there’s a lot to come and I’m delighted to get the chance to work with him for the rest of the season.”

