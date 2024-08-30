Former Portsmouth midfielder makes return to Championship from Brentford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The ex-Blues star will prepare to face Pompey later in the season after latest transfer news

Former Pompey loan star Myles Peart-Harris has agreed a loan move from Brentford to Swansea City, according to the latest reports.

Peart-Harris joined Pompey in January 2024 - on loan from the Bees - helping them in their final push to League One victory. He returned to his parent club in the summer but is now preparing for his first campaign in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If the reports come to fruition, Peart-Harris will now have a brief reunion with the Fratton Park side in November 30 as the Blues face the Swans at the Swansea.com Stadium. Football Insider reported that the Swans have been chasing a new attacker all summer and are have now reached a full agreement over signing the 21-year-old.

He is set to become Luke Williams’ eighth signing of the summer after the Swans welcomed Lawrence Vigouroux, Zan Vipotnik, Eom Ji-Sung, Goncalo Franco, Nelson Abbey and Florian Bianchini.

Attacking midfielder Peart-Harris featured 12 times during his six month spell with the Blues, scoring twice, as the club secured the league title and promotion up to the Championship. During his time on the south coast, he was utilised as a left midfielder, defensive midfielder and as a number ten. As well as his successful stint with John Mousinho’s squad, the forward also enjoyed his loan spell at Forest Green Rovers in 2022/23, finding the back of the net six times in 47 appearances.

The 21-year-old first joined Brentford in 2021, having come up through the Chelsea ranks. He is a former England youth star, with five appearances and England U16 level, and has secured eight senior appearances for the Bees, the majority of which came as substitute appearances during the club’s injury crisis last campaign. Peart-Harris’s most recent Bees appearance came on Tuesday 27 August as he enjoyed a six-minute cameo in the League Cup against Colchester with the Bees winning 1-0.