Former Pompey youngster Harrison Brook

The 18-year-old has put pen to paper on an unspecified contract at Nyewood and could be handed his Rocks debut against Wingate & Finchley today.

Brook rejected terms to remain at Fratton Park as the club carried out a major overhaul of his academy system at the end of last season.

Along with Seok Jae Lee, the winger opted to continue his development elsewhere.

The teenager attend trials at other Football League clubs – including Southampton – which proved unsuccessful.

However, it’s Bognor who have offered Brook the chance to continue his career, with the youngster linking up with former Blues academy team-mate Charlie Bell in West Sussex.

Bell was one of a number of Pompey young guns told they could leave the club following the end of the 2020-21 season.

Both he and Brook made their senior debuts for the Blues in last term’s Papa John’s Trophy.

‘Harrison has been training with us for the past couple of weeks, having left Portsmouth in the summer, and is a player we believe will flourish with us,’ said the Rocks’ Robbie Blake.