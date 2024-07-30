Pompey have suffered huge blow ahead of their Championship return with the news that star striker Colby Bishop will undergo surgery after a routine pre-season heart scan revealed a ‘potential risk’.

The club stated that after discussions with cardiologists, the medical team and the player, that the best course of action would be for the 27-year-old to have surgery straight away. There has been no indication on a timescale for the ex-Accrington Stanley star’s return but attention has now turned to who could be brought in as a potential replacement.

According to media outlets in Denmark, as reported by The News, Pompey have reportedly sealed a deal to secure Esbjerg striker Elias Sorensen. A fee of between €300,000-400,000 is said to have been agreed (£252k-£336k) with Pompey seeing off interest from fellow Championship sides as well as clubs in Germany.

However, with the news still to be confirmed, and with only 11 days to go until Pompey commence their season with an away clash against Leeds to prepare for, here are 12 free agents who the Blues could sign...

1 . Free agents available to Pompey All the free agents Pompey could sign following the news of Colby Bishop | National World Photo Sales

2 . Aaron Connolly The 24-year-old star was released by Hull City in July, and continues to be without a club for the 2024/25 season. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Tyrese Campbell Campbell, 24, remains without a club after parting ways with Stoke City earlier this summer. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Wesley Moraes 27-year-old Brazilian star Moraes remains without a club after leaving Stoke City in July | Getty Images Photo Sales