Gaffer For A Day Zac Lloyd, aged 24 from Petersfield, analyses Pompey’s 1-0 win over Blackburn...

How do you rate Pompey’s performance?

It was a case of getting the job done. In the first half we had a good tempo, some good energy, we were pressing well, returning to that high-press performance, forcing the opposition to make mistakes.

Overall, It wasn't this free-flowing type of performance, but I don't care either way. The one tiny bit of good play - which involved Colby Bishop and Josh Murphy - was the only difference which separated the sides.

This was a match between two teams which didn’t play at their best, especially in the second half, it was largely route one from both and not nice on the eye to watch.

But, if you get the job done and get it over the line, then no-one really cares.

Who stood out for you?

I was a bit sceptical about moving Connor Ogilvie to centre-half because has been doing really well at left-back, especially in the second half of the season. However, he looks really comfortable there.

Watching him on Saturday, though, you wouldn’t have been able to tell he was technically out of position. I know he’s played there for quite a bit of his career, but it’s not his natural position. I thought he did really well.

A lot of people would have been wanting to chuck Alexander Milosevic in there. Yet while he’s fit, is he actually match fit? Training and being able to do it in a match are two very different things - and Ogilvie has that sharpness having played every game.

It was the right call by John Mousinho, especially against Blackburn, when he was my man of the match. I’m not saying it’s the right call for every game moving forward, but Mousinho definitely got that right.

How many more points for survival?

I think six points should do it, which would take us to 51 points, past the magic number of 50 which everyone talks about. You didn’t see many Championship teams getting relegated with that.

As we saw on Saturday, especially looking at the half-time scores when everyone around us were winning, anyone can beat anyone in this league - and we have also shown that.

Gaffer For A Day, Zac Lloyd, chose Connor Ogilvie has his man of the match against Blackburn. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Playing Leeds, Plymouth, Preston and Blackburn recently, I probably wouldn’t have believed the six points earned would come against Leeds and Blackburn!

How many points required is a tough one to predict. I thought Derby were down and out, then they got three wins, while Luton beat Hull on Saturday. Everyone is in there scrapping for survival and it’s going to the wire.

So who are your contenders for Player of the Season?

It has to be Josh Murphy. Coming into the season, I knew the quality he had, he was signed for £11m in the past. My friend’s a Norwich fan and apparently Josh was better than his brother Jacob growing up, but has been affected by injury.

While he obviously has the quality, for the first few games he was a bit shaky and we were wondering whether this was the right move, was it too much?

Well, he has exceeded my expectations. The goals, the assists, when he gets the ball one-on-one with any full-back we play in this league, I back him to beat them,

Callum Lang would have had a shout as player of the season if he hadn’t been injured and Nicolas Schmid is close, but Murphy is edging it for me at the moment.

Nicolas Schmid - 7

Zak Swanson - 7

Regan Poole - 8

Connor Ogilvie - 9

Cohen Bramall - 7

Andre Dozzell - 7

Freddie Potts - 7

Matt Ritchie - 7

Adil Aouchiche - 6

Josh Murphy - 7

Colby Bishop - 6