George Edmundson confirmed Pompey were always the underdogs in the race for signature.

The highly-rated Oldham defender completed a move to Rangers on Friday by signing a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Pompey agreed a sum in excess of £600,000 with the Latics for the 21-year-old the previous week.

But it soon became apparent that the highly-rated centre-back, who also interested Peterborough, had his heart set on joining Steven Gerrard’s Ibrox outfit.

And those reports came to fruition when Edmundson, who was the subject of two previous failed Gers bids, was unveiled as Rangers’ sixth summer signing.

Blues boss Kenny Jackett reinforced his central-defensive options following Matt Clarke’s confirmed departure for Brighton on Friday by bringing in Paul Downing on a free transfer from Blackburn.

That move wasn’t dependent on the Edmundson deal, with Pompey keen to provide competition at the back as they strive to return to the Championship.

However, their hopes of having both on their books never appeared to be realistic, with the Rangers new boy stating a move north of the border was all he was focusing on after Gerrard’s interest became known.

Speaking to rangers.co.uk following his signing, Edmundson said: ‘It’s a dream come true. It is finally over the line so I’m happy and I can’t wait to get going.

‘Obviously I’m only a young player but to come to Rangers is a massive opportunity and I feel like I can live up to the expectation.

‘There were a few clubs interested but as soon as I heard Rangers were interested in me there was only one place I wanted to come.

‘I don’t really think it sunk in at first but after a few days and when I met Steven Gerrard it was unbelievable and I can’t wait to play under him.

‘He has done everything there is to do in football so when he wants you to play for him you can’t turn that opportunity down.’

Downing’s Fratton Park arrival was not the only incoming piece of business confirmed by the Blues on Friday.

Pompey also signed Ipswich striker Ellis Harrison for an undisclosed fee.