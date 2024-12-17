'Gut-wrenching': Portsmouth Academy chief so proud of Blues starlets' remarkable Leeds display
At Fratton Park on Monday night, the Blues’ under-18s faced a talented Leeds side which reached the FA Youth Cup final against Manchester City last season.
However, despite the gulf between the clubs’ Category 1 and Category 3 status, it took extra-time to finally separate them in the third-round clash.
Gusty Pompey twice fought back to level, through Tayo Singerr and Connor May, before Leeds’ 102nd-minute goal settled the contest 3-2 in their favour.
And the Academy’s professional development phase lead coach was delighted with his team’s showing.
Hudson told The News: ‘It’s gut-wrenching to not come away with a result.
‘Across the whole game a draw is probably fair, but you would not know at all which is a Cat 1 or a Cat 3.
‘Comparing the difference in categories, money is a huge thing. Category 1s are well into the millions, some clubs put in £6-7m a year. The facilities are much bigger, playing squads are much bigger, they have a lot more staff. Basically, everything is more.
‘But there are things you can never substitute, such as hard work, duelling, pressing and being aggressive.
‘We are trying to pride ourselves in that. Other than probably a 5-10 minute spell in the second half, I thought we were excellent and really aggressive, man for man. We spent so much of the game in their half with and without the ball.
‘I’m disappointed with the result of course, but incredibly proud of those that started and those that finished, because it’s important they get acknowledgments for coming off the bench and impacting the game as well.
‘It’s actually a horrible feeling because you don’t deserve defeat. I am honest with players, when you play poorly I will say it, when we play okay I will say it. I thought we were excellent.’
Pompey used four under-16 players in the clash, with Ashton Sizer starting the match in the centre of defence.
The other three - George Wilson, Max Hammond and Fraser Thomas - came off the bench to demonstrate the talent currently coming through the ranks.
Hudson added: ‘It’s worth pointing out that there’s a lot of players who have never played at Fratton Park before and four under-16s who are playing against players a year or two older.
‘Leeds were definitely in a game and we matched them in almost every area. They probably thought their best threats were out wide and their two wingers looked particularly sharp and challenging, but I wouldn’t say they got the better of any of us over the 120 minutes.
‘Physically they were quite good and they had some really nice ball-playing players, but, ultimately, I would say our press was as good if not better than their build.’
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.