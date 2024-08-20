Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey have been handed fresh hope in their wish to see Abu Kamara back at Fratton Park.

That’s after a report on Tuesday morning claimed the talented 21-year-old has handed in a transfer request at Norwich.

The BBC’s Alex Howell broke the news on X, formerly Twitter, claiming the former Blues loanee was looking to end his long association with the Carrow Road outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He wrote: ‘Norwich forward Abu Kamara has handed in a transfer request. Clubs in Championship believed to be monitoring him. 21-year-old has one year left on his deal with a club held option of a further year.’

The news, if proven correct, will be welcomed by the Pompey sporting director Rich Hughes and head coach John Mousinho, who have never hidden their desite to see the forward back at PO4 following his heroics for the Blues during last season’s run to the League One title.

Last month, Hughes told The News he was refusing to give up his pursuit of a player who scored eight goals and registered 10 assists in 46 league appearances for Pompey during the 2023-24 campaign. Mousinho was rather more defeatist last week, though, as he predicted Kamara remaining at Carrow Road and finding a first-team role under new Canaries boss Johannes Hoff Thorup.

He said: ‘As far as I know Norwich have no intention to sell or move Abu on. So that’s where we are with that one. I don’t think it’s one we are going to be able to pursue, unfortunately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Yes (if the situation was to change they’d been keen to do a deal), everyone knows our admiration for Abu at this football club.’

It’s not yet clear whether Norwich will grant Kamara’s supposed wish to leave. But what is evident is that the winger is currently not considered a Championship starter at Carrow Road.

He’s featured in both of Norwich’s league games to date, but both of those have come from the bench and total just five minutes of football. He’s also been overlooked despite star forward Jonathan Rowe not featuring this campaign as speculation over his future continues. The latest reports suggest Marseille have bid £13,5m for the in-demand forward.

Kamara did start Norwich’s Carabao Cup win against Stevenage last week - a game which saw him score and set up another goal. Yet it wasn’t enough to earn him a starting place in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Blackburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Pompey are to test the waters again about a possible return to Fratton Park, they can expect plenty of competition. Southampton, Hull, Leeds and Celtic are among the clubs to have been linked wih the England Under-20 international this summer.

The Blues have invested heavily in the forward department since Kamara’s exit at the end of last season. Josh Murphy, Sammy Silvera (loan), Elias Soresen and Matt Ritchie have all been recruited. However, further room in their ranks could be created, with Anthony Scully told he is free to explore a move away from Fratton Park. Gavin Whyte’s Blues future also remains uncertain.

A move for Liverpool youngster Harvey Blair has also been mooted in recent days.