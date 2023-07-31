Portsmouth are now preparing for the first game of their League One season with pre-season now over and done with.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Portsmouth and their League One rivals.

Rovers injury update

Bristol Rovers have been managing some injuries ahead of their season opener with Portsmouth.

According to Bristol Live, Josh Grant is back in training after a long-term injury, but he is likely to be sidelined for now, while Jordan Rossiter is sidelined for a long period of time. George Friend, Luke McCormick and James Gibbons are also expected to miss out despite the latter two nearing a return.

Rovers won’t be at full strength for their opener, but that is not unusual given injuries often pop up over the summer, while there are also often pre-existing injuries from the previous campaign.

Derby weigh up deal

Derby County boss Paul Warne has issued an update on the possibility of signing free agent and former Derby striker Martyn Waghorn.

“It is very simple,” said Warne. “Waggy played for us last week in Fozzy’s testimonial and I really liked him as a lad.