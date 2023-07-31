Portsmouth learn Bristol Rovers injury update as Derby County ‘consider’ free agent transfer
All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Portsmouth and their League One rivals.
Portsmouth are now preparing for the first game of their League One season with pre-season now over and done with.
Bristol Rovers await Pompey this weekend after a 1-0 defeat to Bristol City in the club’s final friendly of the summer. Portsmouth will want to get off to a big start as they look to make a run at promotion, and there could yet be new arrivals between now and the end of the window, with John Mousinho wanting to put his own stamp on this squad.
Rovers injury update
Bristol Rovers have been managing some injuries ahead of their season opener with Portsmouth.
According to Bristol Live, Josh Grant is back in training after a long-term injury, but he is likely to be sidelined for now, while Jordan Rossiter is sidelined for a long period of time. George Friend, Luke McCormick and James Gibbons are also expected to miss out despite the latter two nearing a return.
Rovers won’t be at full strength for their opener, but that is not unusual given injuries often pop up over the summer, while there are also often pre-existing injuries from the previous campaign.
Derby weigh up deal
Derby County boss Paul Warne has issued an update on the possibility of signing free agent and former Derby striker Martyn Waghorn.
“It is very simple,” said Warne. “Waggy played for us last week in Fozzy’s testimonial and I really liked him as a lad.
“I realise he is out of contract and he lives not far away. I just thought you should treat ex-players with respect so I invited him to train. I have been completely open with him and if he signs for someone tomorrow then he goes with my blessing. There might be something here for you, there might not. Just train and play in the games and if we can help each other out, great.”