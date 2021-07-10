LiveHavant & Waterlooville 2 Portsmouth 5: RECAP as ex-Norwich striker Gassan Ahadme nets 26-minute hat-trick
Pompey travel to the Hawks for their traditional pre-season friendly this afternoon – and fans will be present.
Members of the Fratton faithful get to watch their side in the flesh for the first time since December.
And it’ll also be the first time that they get to take Danny Cowley’s side live in action.
After taking the hot seat in March, all 12 of the Blues head coach’s games in charge were behind closed doors.
However, Cowley’s excited to finally be able to welcome supporters back to watch his side.
New signings Clark Robertson, Shaun Williams and Ryan Tunnicliffe will all be on show – although Liam Vincent is out injured.
There will also be a host of triallists on display as they aim to win Fratton Park deals.
We’ll have all the live updates of the Westleigh Park clash. Simply scroll down to get the latest...
Hawks 2 Pompey 5
Last updated: Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 16:51
- Tommy Wright opens scoring for Hawks in 11th minute
- Ryan Tunnicliffe equalises on 17 minutes
- Connor Roberts puts Hawks back in front in 30th minute
- Triallist Gassan Ahadme nets quickfire double to edge Pompey in front
- Hackett-Fairhcild increased Blues’ lead
- Triallist Gassan Ahadme notches hat-trick in 81st minute
Full-time
Hawks 2 Pompey 5
A hat-trick for triallist Gassan Ahadme, while Ryan Tunnicliffe and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild also on target for the Blues
Haji Mnoga flies into a robust 50/50 with Joe Newton. The Hawks man can’t continue and forced to limp off. Fair challenge, although in this day and age, you never know how referees will see it
Triallist G spots the Hawks keeper off his line and tries to find the top corner, but dinks over the bar
Triallist Ryan Leak rises well from a corner but can’t steer his effort on target
81 - GOALLLLLLL
Gassan Ahadme bags a hat-trick during his trial! Reeco Hackett-Fairchild picks out the striker in the box and he takes one touch and spins before neatly finishing past the keeper.
Madger Gomes cracks a shot from inside the area that’s pushed onto the bar by the Hawks keeper and goes over
Hawks look to reduce the arrears as Abdulai Baggie cracks a shot from the edge of the box but it runs over the bar
Madger Gomes, on trial, bursts towards goal but Joe Oastler does well to get back and make a well-timed sliding challenge
69 - GOALLLL
Reeco Hackett-Fairchild makes it 4-2 to Pompey!
He’s slipped in by Triallist G before cutting inside and bending a left-footed effort beyond the keeper. A superb finish from Hackett-Fairchild
68 - Pompey sub
Callum Johnson replaced by Triallist H - who wears the numnber 24 shirt
Triallist F bends the free-kick towards goal and the Hawks keeper does well to push the left-foot effort around the post
Haji Mnoga hacked down by Jake McCarthy just outside the box to give Pompey a dangerous free-kick
Haji MNoga’s long-range effort forces a good stop from the Hawks keeper
56 - GOALLLL
Triallist Gassan Ahadme again puts Pompey in front. He bursts into the box and sees his effort saved by the keeper before the ball falls kindly and he heads into an empty net
55 - GOAL
Pompey equalise through triallist Gassan Ahadme. Hawks fail to clear a corner and he turns home a loose ball from close range