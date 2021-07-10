Pompey take on the Hawks at Westleigh Park.

Members of the Fratton faithful get to watch their side in the flesh for the first time since December.

And it’ll also be the first time that they get to take Danny Cowley’s side live in action.

After taking the hot seat in March, all 12 of the Blues head coach’s games in charge were behind closed doors.

However, Cowley’s excited to finally be able to welcome supporters back to watch his side.

New signings Clark Robertson, Shaun Williams and Ryan Tunnicliffe will all be on show – although Liam Vincent is out injured.

There will also be a host of triallists on display as they aim to win Fratton Park deals.