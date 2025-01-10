Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hearts manager Neil Critchley has been left fuming by ‘unacceptable’ leaks that have accompanied reports linking midfielder Cammy Devlin with a move to Pompey.

The Tynecastle boss also said he was not aware of any interest in the Australia international and had certainly not dealt with approaches for the player’s services.

News of Pompey’s supposed admiration for Devlin emerged on Friday morning, with the Edinburgh Evening News claiming the Blues had been monitoring the 26-year-old ‘for some time’.

The same report also said that Pompey and fellow interested party, MLS aside New York City, could activate a minimum-fee release clause to land the player this month, with a figure of just over £280,000 thought to be sufficient to end the Aussie’s three-and-a-half-year stay in the Scottish capital.

The making public of such a fee has incensed Critchley, though. He believes information like that - despite his claim that it’s inaccurate - should remain wholly private. He also insisted that those who leaked it were not acting in the best interests of Hearts Football Club.

Responding to Friday’s transfer gossip, the former Blackpool boss said: ‘We've not had anything on Cam, so that's the first I've heard of it.

‘What I would say is certain information that has been leaked is unacceptable. Gossip and transfer rumours is one thing, but leaking information that should be confidential to a player, club etc. goes beyond the line and doesn't help anybody.

‘It wasn't accurate anyway, but say in terms of Cammy being linked to other clubs, we've not had anything from any other club regarding Cammy.’

Cammy Devlin in UEFA Conference League action for Hearts this season | Getty Images

Key figure for Hearts

Fourt-times-capped Devlin has made 130 appearances for the Scottish Premiership outfit following his move from Newcastle Jets in the summer of 2021. Twenty-eight of those outings have come this season, with the diminutive defensive-midfielder producing some eye-catching form under Critchley, following his move north of the border in October.

Indeed, Devlin has started 15 of the manager’s 19 games in charge, with his performances drawing praise from the Tynecastle chief.

It’s therefore understandable that today’s news has angered Critchley. He added: ‘I'm not going to discuss players’ personal contracts, I won't discuss your contracts with other people and I'm certainly not going to get into whether Cam's got a release clause.

‘It's not right, it doesn't help in terms of signing players, retaining players. Whoever's done that or wherever that's come from, I wouldn't class them as somebody who's got the best interests at heart for Hearts.’

Setting his stall out if Hearts receive any enquiries for Devlin during the current January transfer window, Critchley said: ‘I love his personality, I love his infectious enthusiasm every single day. He's a winner, he's a competitor and you want as many of those around you as possible.’

Pompey want midfield reinforcements

Devlin is the second midfielder to be linked with Pompey over the past 36 hours, with the Blues also credited with interest in Preston North End midfielder Ryan Ledson.

The News understands that no Pompey approach has been made for the Deepdale player. However, the Fratton Park club are closing in a midfield reinforcement, with Newcastle’s Isaac Hayden poised to join on loan for the remainder of the season.

In recent months head coach John Mousinho has relied heavily on Freddie Potts and Andre Dozzell in his engine room as he struggles for depth and Championship quality in that key position.