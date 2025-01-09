Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey have made no approaches to bring Preston North End midfielder Ryan Ledson to Fratton Park.

The News understands a move for the 27-year-old is not something they are actively pursuing - despite reports that are linking the Blues with the Deepdale player.

A number of Championship clubs are interested in luring the Liverpudlian away from North End this month as he enters the final six months of his contract. However, it’s our understanding that no contact has been made that would instigate a move to Fratton Park or would see the defensive-minded midfield man make a move to the south coast during the January transfer window.

Ledson, who played with Blues head coach John Mousinho during their time together at Oxford United, remains in contact with his former Kassam Stadium team-mate. But those conversations have not led to Pompey making contact with the relevant people about his potential availability.

Instead, the Blues remain on course to bring Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden to PO4, with the 29-year-old targeted to bring much-needed experience and nous to their engine-room. Loanee Freddie Potts and Andre Dozzell have been Mousinho’s preferred pairing in the centre of the park in recent months. But with Pompey still hovering around the lower reaches of the table, midfield reinforcements have been among their top priorities this January.

Ledson would cetainly fit the bill, given the fact that he has spent the past seven seasons operating at Championship level for Preston, accumulating 175 appearances in the process. Those minutes have dried up this season, however, under current Lilywhites boss Paul Heckingbottom, with the ex-England youth-team international remaining benched for eight of Preston’s past 10 games. And while there’s a strong possibility the midfielder could cut his time short at Deepdale this month, there’s currently nothing to suggest Pompey could be his new footballing home.

Pompey forward Elias Sorensen

Pompey’s January business to date

Pompey have already signed one player this month, with Rob Atkinson arriving on loan from Bristol City to help ease this season’s central defensive problems. Hayden is expected to be new-signing No2 on loan, with the Blues also keen to bring in an attacking midfielder and another winger before thw window closes on February 3.

A back-up to Connor Ogilvie at left-back is also now anticipated, following news on Wednesday of another injury setback suffered by Jacob Farrell.

Elias Sorensen is reportedly set to end his Fratton Park stay after just six months, with a 300,000 euro move to Norway top-flight side Valerenga set to be completed. And further exits could follow, with Will Norris also expected to depart this month, alongside Sammy Silvera - who will return to parent club Middlesbrough.

Pompey want forgotten midfield duo Ben Stevenson and Tom Lowey to find new clubs between now and deadline day, too. Meanwhile, doubts remain over the futures of Abdoulaye Kamara and Owen Moxon as Hayden prepares to make his move official.

Ledson-linked Pompey would have Marlon Pack, Potts, Dozzell and Hayden as their midfield options if the above-mentioned midfielders departed - either permanently or on loan - this month.