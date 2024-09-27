Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United boss has made a bizarre transfer claim ahead of Fratton Park clash

Pompey star Andre Dozzell is set to be reunited with Sheffield United this weekend after training as a trialist with the South Yorkshire club over the summer. The Blades visit Fratton Park on Saturday afternoon with Portsmouth still searching for their maiden Championship win since their promotion from League One.

The 25-year-old defensive midfielder was a free agent after leaving Championship side QPR at the end of last season and was offered the chance to ‘earn a deal’ with United. The 25-year-old impressed in pre-season, scoring on debut, but would then be absent for the club’s final warm-up game against Huddersfield Town after he was informed that his future would not be with the Blues’ upcoming opponents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dozzell is set to come up against the club with whom he trialled in the summer

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the time, the Sheffield Star reported that United’s coaching staff were keen to keep hold of the now-Pompey star but Wilder has since gone against such remarks. Speaking ahead of the Blades’ trip to Fratton Park, Wilder said of his former trialist: “Yeah, we discussed it and it ended up being something that we couldn't do. It was a discussion, and I'm okay with that. I'll push, as I've always said, to improve the squad and Andre did really well here. And we did talk.

“But there was something on the table for him there at Portsmouth and he took it, so I have absolutely no issue with that whatsoever. It was his decision to take that opportunity and option and he's joined a really good football club.”

At the time of Dozzell’s arrival, Pompey head coach John Mousinho said: “It all happened really quickly. We’d been monitoring Andre, but after the successful trial he’d had at Sheffield United and playing a couple of games, we thought going up there was going to be an option for him. I don’t want to go into detail too much, but Sheffield United was an option so we’re really pleased that Andre chose to come down here over that.”

The ex-Ipswich town star has gone on to make six league appearances for the club, and one EFL Cup clash, and will undoubtedly be in Mousinho’s squad to face his former training side tomorrow, Saturday 28 September.